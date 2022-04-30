2 Bedroom Home in Park City - $85,888

Beautiful brand new 2022 1140 sqft two bedroom two bath mobile home located in Evergreen Estates of a 55 and older active community. Covered front porch to enjoy warm summer days. Enter into a open concept living room and kitchen with wood laminate flooring ,breakfast bar and multitude of windows for a bright and cheery home. The end-suite master features a full master bath and a walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom perfect for guests or office. Crown molding throughout. Two full baths. Large Carport and cement driveway. Important to get approved from the park prior to making an offer. Near shopping , eateries, expressway and Pace Bus Route. Park rent includes grass cutting, water, sewer and garbage.