2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $179,989

Fully upgraded condo unit. Don't miss this gem! Beautiful white cabinets and granite counters, Stainless steel appliances and not your typical condo lights. This kitchen will not disappoint. Large well lite living room with balcony access that overlooks a large grass and wooded space. No neighboring condos to look at. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private upgraded bath. In unit laundry with brand new washer and dryer. Brand new water heater and upgraded ac/furnace unit. Close to I94 for quick access to Milwaukee or Chicago. Conveniently located to all the shopping and stores you can imagine. Come check out this beautiful place to call home. View More