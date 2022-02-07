 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $185,000

This second-floor condo is sure to impress! Private entry, attached garage, personal balcony and tons of natural light. The living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept, giving you space to relax and not feel cramped. With in-unit laundry you won't have to try going up or downstairs with a full basket. The master bedroom has its own private full bathroom and spacious closet. Close enough to 75th St/HWY 50 and the interstate for your morning commute but far enough to be quiet and peaceful. Book a showing before it's sold!

