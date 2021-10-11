 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $189,900

Super cute updated upper with vaulted ceilings and 1 car attached garage. New carpeting, new stainless appliances, new backsplash, granite countertops, professionally painted walls and trim, new fixtures and private balcony. Great location near shops and dining! Easy access to interstate for commuters to Milwaukee or Chicago.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert