2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $535,000

Brand New, under construction home in The Cottages at Village Green. Nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie. Tastefully selected attached Arbor I model boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, soaring ceilings, zero step entry, smart-open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs and is situated in a bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you will love our association which completely maintains the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Over $25K in cosmetic upgrades and $100K in construction upgrades. Will be completed in June. Come see it today and make it yours, forever. https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/