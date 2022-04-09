2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $579,000

Brand New Forever Home in The Cottages. Nestled among some of the finest Augusta Ranch model boasts 2 beds/2 baths, soaring ceilings, zero-step entry, open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs & demonstrates quality construction in the bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you'll love it! Complete maintenance of the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Extended covered screened patio with an additional paver patio in the back garden. This attached home will be completed in the fall of 2022. https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/