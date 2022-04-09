2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $580,000

Brand New Home in The Cottages. Nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie, this immaculate Augusta I model boasts 2 beds/2 baths, soaring ceilings, zero step entry, open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs and is situated in a bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you will love the association which completely maintains the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Over $30K in cosmetic upgrades included and over $100K in construction upgrades. This is an attached home that will be done in the fall of 2022. Come see it today and make it yours forever! https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/