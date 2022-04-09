2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $597,000

Brand New Home in The Cottages. Nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie, this immaculate Arbor Ranch model boasts 2 beds/2 baths, soaring ceilings, zero step entry, open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs and is situated in a bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you will love the association which completely maintains the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Come see it today and make it yours forever. Over $25K in upgrades. Builder can finish the basement an add 900sqft. $100K in construction upgrades. Unit will be ready in May/June. https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/