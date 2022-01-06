NEW NEW NEW!!!! This whole home has been remodeled inside and out! NEW flooring, CUSTOM tiled bathroom, NEW Kitchen, NEW windows, NEW doors, NEW furnace, NEW water heater, NEW roof, NEW siding, NEW trim, All NEW drywall, NEW doors, NEW concrete driveway. This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home must be seen in person to be appreciated. You can OWN this home for less than $600.00 per month with $3,500 down!! Why keep renting?
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $100,000
