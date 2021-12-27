2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $114,900

Quaint Cottage Style Starter in the McKinley/Walden III School area. Move in ready! Freshly painted interior, new flooring and more. New roof shingles and siding. Immediate occupancy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Quaint Cottage Style Starter in the McKinley/Walden III School area. Move in ready! Freshly painted interior, new flooring and more. New roof shingles and siding. Immediate occupancy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In what police are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that…
Why did the rooster cross the road?
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
A criminal complaint issued Wednesday morning by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provides disturbing details about the death of …
Kenosha Police confirmed Tuesday morning that an adult body found dead on the property of Nash Elementary School appears to have died as the r…
TWIN LAKES — If walls could talk, those of the historic Twin Lakes restaurant remembered by many as The Village Inn could share stories dating…
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County, Nebraska, attorney said.
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
A $5,000 bench warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of a 35-year-old Kenosha man charged in October in an undercover prostitution operation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.