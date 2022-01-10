2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $114,900

Exceptionally well-cared for 2-BRcharmer on a 60-ft wide lot. Have a camper or boat? Either (maybe both) will fit easily next to the oversized 2-car garage. AND, the garage is sectioned so that one side can be utilized as a workshop while the other side will accommodate even a pick-up truck. Sit on the new low-low maintenance front porch and enjoy. Living/gaming/dining combo plus a roomy eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms, updated bath. Vinyl siding, replacement vinyl windows. New Bilco door ordered will make it a breeze to bring large items into the basement. Improvements: water heater, '18; front porch, side deck, concrete walks, '19; storm doors, landscaping, '21;furnace, roof, trim, gutters, '04. Easy drive for Milwaukee commuting.