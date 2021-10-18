 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $114,900

Historical1910's sunny two story home in the heart of Racine. The first thingyou'll notice when you first walk into the house is the beautiful woodwork and floors, gorgeous original built-in cabinets, drawers and mirror. Large dining and living room areas dominate the 1st floor, along with two reading nooks, a cute kitchen and 1/2 bath. The 2nd story features two bedrooms with closets, an attached ''nursery'' roomin-between (could be turned into a library, office, craft room or walk-in closet) and full bath. Nice yard and parking pad.Across the street from The Covenant at Murray Mansion, walking distance to Super Mercado Jimenez, Washington Park Golf Course, just a few minutes drive to the Racine Lakefront. Please note,photos are prior to tenant occupancy.

