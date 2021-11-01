2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $117,500

Welcome home to this exceptional 2-BR stairless ranch!Who needs a basement when your new homehas tons of storage and space plus built-ins in the garage too? Light-filled LR has a huge bow picture window -- in fact all the home's windows have been replaced with energy-efficient vinyl units in2014. Newer carefree vinyl wood plank flooring in the carries throughout the LR, both bedrooms, and bathroom, too. You'll be surprised anddelighted when you open the door from theeast bedroom to discover a 3-seasons roomstretching the width of the house. That, in turn,has a newer patio door opening to the prettyyard and garage. Updated bathroom, too!Galley kitchen with dining area leads to theutility room with more storage space. Newer house roof, vinyl siding, furnace, air, water