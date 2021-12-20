 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $124,500

Beautiful West Racine bungalow ready for its' next adventure! The main entrance of this home steps into an enclosed front porch perfect for warm summer days. Throughout the home you'll find beautiful dark hard wood floors that match the charming West Racine trim. Huge living room that leads into a formal dining room complete with a chandelier. The kitchen has all the functionality you need! Upstairs you will find a full bath complete with built in storage cabinets across the hallway. Very nice sized bedrooms, each with huge closets! The primary bedroom has a bonus space that can be a reading nook, home office, endless possibilities! All of this with a fenced in backyard! Has income producing potential for investors, or checks off the boxes for a primary residence!

