THIS HOME SAYS COMFORT FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN. TWO BEDROOM IS PERFECT FOR FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS AND THE POTENTIAL TO CONVERT THE ATTACHED GARAGE ALLOWS FOR FUTURE SWEAT EQUITY. THE YARD IS READY FOR SOME GREAT FAMILY GATHERINGS. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND OTHER AMENITIES. THERE IS A CAT IN THE HOME.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who said he was staying at a friend’s house because he was concerned about his former girlfriend’s violent behavior, told police the wom…
- Updated
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Two flown by helicopter to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious crash in the 7200 block 52nd Street
Two people were transported by Flight for Life helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a serious two-car crash in the 7200 block of …
WATCH NOW: Bell suing city to obtain bullet that killed son for examination by top forensic ballistics expert
- Updated
The father of a man police fatally shot outside his Kenosha home in 2004 filed a lawsuit this week against the city seeking access to the bull…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: OSHA, police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him
- Updated
A 62-year-old man was killed Thursday when he was rolled over by a semi trailer while at work.
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
A group of Bullen Middle School students waiting on a bus stop Friday morning were allegedly threatened by a parent who told them he had a gun.