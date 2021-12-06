2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $140,000

This Charming Exterior will make you want to take a look inside. All Brick with a fenced in yard and 2 car garage is the perfect setting for your new Home! The character of this Home is so unique. Living Room and and Dining Room with a natural fireplace is the best place to spend your nights this winter. One Bedroom on main Level and a larger Bedroom is upstairs. There is a bonus room in the basement also. Original Hardwood Floors. The garage offers a large loft with a huge window. This Home will be gone before you know it.