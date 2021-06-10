Move in Ready - End Unit- Riverwood Condominium. Just minutes from all the amenities that downtown Racine has to offer. This unit is pleasantly placed in a beautiful wooded surrounding, offering a relaxing view of nature. This bi-level unit delivers tasteful finishes, highlighted with a galley kitchen that overlooks a great room. This makes the ideal space for entertaining. Patio doors lead directly to the exterior concrete patio, offering a wonderful oasis to enjoy the outdoors. Main level offers 1/2 bath. Two bedrooms upstairs with private access to the bathroom. Both rooms offer ample space and storage. Enjoy parking in the attached garage. Extra Storage and laundry facilities can be found in the basement level. Pets are allowed, 1-Cat or 1-Dog. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $146,000
