Move in ready north-side ranch! 2 bedroom 1 bath hardwood floors throughout. Large living room and beautifully remodeled eat in kitchen with brand new stainless appliances included. Updated bath, with ceramic tile. Lower level rec room possibilities and tons of storage.Partially fenced yard and a 1.5 car garage. Close to parks, schools, restaurants and within blocks of Lake Michigan. All of this plus low taxes! Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $164,500
