2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,000

Cozy and comfortable, this traditional style bungalow has been updated and is ready for you to call it home! Recently remodeled kitchen with solid surface countertops opens to the formal dining and living rooms. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout have recently been refinished. Main bath has been updated with ceramic tile and a glass block window. Enclosed front porch has enough space to sit and relax. Enjoy the prairie inspired landscaped back yard with vinyl fencing out of the heated 3 season room! Enjoy the upcoming fall evenings and perfect all year round with baseboard heating and floor to ceiling windows with a 15 foot ceiling. Just blocks from the Zoo and North Beach. Kids can walk to school only 2 blocks away. Put this on your list to view!