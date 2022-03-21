2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900

The work has been done - MOVE RIGHT IN! Kitchen and bathrooms have been redone. New cabinets and new appliances in the eat in kitchen. The living room has a beautiful large bay window and a natural gas fireplace. 2 good sized bedrooms with natural wood floors. 3rd room is a great playroom, office or gaming room. New windows except large bay window. Lower level is wide open and awaits your plans to finish. Nice yard. Garage has a closed side patio. Within walking distance to restaurants, schools, shopping, gym, pharmacy and Lake Michigan. Also the Racine Zoo is close.