The work has been done - MOVE RIGHT IN! Kitchen and bathrooms have been redone. New cabinets and new appliances in the eat in kitchen. The living room has a beautiful large bay window and a natural gas fireplace. 2 good sized bedrooms with natural wood floors. 3rd room is a great playroom, office or gaming room. New windows except large bay window. Lower level is wide open and awaits your plans to finish. Nice yard. Garage has a closed side patio. Within walking distance to restaurants, schools, shopping, gym, pharmacy and Lake Michigan. Also the Racine Zoo is close.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
A series of undercover drug purchases last March led to eight felony charges filed recently against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.
One of Kenosha’s most popular cafes is moving to a much more suitable location this fall.
Three people, including two from Kenosha, face numerous felony drug-related charges after a series of undercover purchases late last year and …
WATCH NOW: KUSD security officer replaced after speaking against mask mandate calls for board president's resignation
A Kenosha Unified school resource officer who spoke out against the district’s mask mandate while providing security during a School Board mee…
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
Homicide trial in 2020 death of Kenosha man delayed after mistrial declared over witness information
A difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for accused murderer Zachariah Anderson…
WATCH NOW: Kenosha parents grieve loss of 7-month-old, encourage families not to shy away from asking questions
Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.
Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
Kenosha Unified School District enrollment is shrinking, and district officials anticipate a budget deficit in 2023.