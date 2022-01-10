2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $354,900

New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 story. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Willow Model is located in the Woodbridge Estates II Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The 2nd bedroom has it's own bath as well!! Also, the convenience of a 2nd floor laundry room. The basement is plumbed for a future bath and is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty. The pictures are for illustration purposes and are a representation from another home with the same floor plan.