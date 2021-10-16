 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $367,900

Beautiful new construction in Ravine Bay Estates subdivision in Caledonia! New construction ranch home features 2 beds, 2 baths and an open great room, kitchen and dinette. Pocket office located just off kitchen. Flooring is a mix of luxury vinyl plank, carpet and luxury sheet vinyl. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and granite countertops throughout home!

