Almost brand new, well-built, spacious side-by-side open concept ranch condominium. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage home. Large entry leads to great room with vaulted ceiling & a stone gas fireplace. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, and an island and corner pantry. The patio door off of the dining/kitchen area leads to a 12' x 12' concrete patio. Master suite features trayed celling, walk-in closet & a double sink private bath. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dining/kitchen, both baths & laundry/den. Bedrooms & den are carpeted. Full basement of poured concrete with egress window is stubbed for third bathroom & is just inviting you to finish it with possibly a family room, craft/workroom & a bedroom. All appliances, to
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Recent visitors to the Pleasant Prairie Corner Bakery Cafe, 9250 76th St., found its doors locked and a sign on the door noting the location h…
A jury has been selected in the jury trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 deputy…
Man in critical condition after early Thursday incident in Downtown Kenosha; Racine Sheriff investigating
A man is in critical condition after Kenosha Police responded to a person-in-crisis call in Downtown Kenosha Thursday morning. According to a …
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
The Illinois murder suspect who fired at Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and shot K-9 deputy Riggs in the head while attempting to flee from…