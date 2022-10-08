The Abbey condo model is a side by side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will notice the vaulted ceiling and attractive corner fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dinette and kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. Full appliance package included. Office/den located just off kitchen. Convenient mud/laundry room from garage. Full basement with egress window. Also includes 12' x 12' concrete patio just off dinette.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Kenosha home that went on sale less than two weeks ago recently became a viral hit for its unique décor, selling just days later for above i…
A Trevor man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a stabbing which reportedly occurred Sunday night in a south side mobile home park.
A warrant has been issued for a former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who is now charged with sexual assault.
A Kenosha man died in a single-car crash near Union Grove Sunday night; alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon.
After a viral "Stranger Things" Halloween display in Illinois was shut down due to a complaint, the family behind it now has the OK to reopen it.
A law enforcement pursuit of a vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph ended with the arrest of a man wanted in an alleged suffocation incident a…
Missed the Culver's CurderBurger that lasted a matter of two hours last year at participating restaurants? The limited-edition novelty burger will return Oct. 12.
A Kenosha man faces numerous felony charges after allegedly distributing drugs from his home near a school.
The man accused of firing a shot into the air and starting fires during the 2020 turmoil in Downtown Kenosha is facing new criminal charges fo…