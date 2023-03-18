The Abbey condo model is a side-by-side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will notice the vaulted ceiling in the great room and attractive corner fireplace with shiplap to the ceiling. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dinette and kitchen as well as the office, and both bedrooms. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. Master bath has a stunning ceramic tile shower! Full appliance package included. Office/den located just off kitchen. Convenient mud/laundry room from garage. Full basement with egress window. Also includes 12' x 12' concrete patio just off dinette.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The child of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside his apartment and then disposing of the body in spring 2020 testified Wedn…
The girlfriend of the missing Kenosha man who prosecutors say was killed inside his apartment in spring 2020 testified against the Mequon man …
Pleasant Prairie police stopped a Illinois driver after a pursuit that ended outside a grocery store parking lot with his arrest for operating…
The mother of the missing Kenosha man who investigators believe was killed inside of his north-side apartment in May 2020 testified in the tri…
Returning to the Kohl Center will be a difference experience for Pewaukee's coach, who's chasing a three-peat, and Kettle Moraine's coach, who…