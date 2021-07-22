Priced to sell. Starter or investment property. Updated electric . Fully fenced in yard. Spacious closets in both bedrooms. It needs a little updating. Motivated Seller. Seller is selling ''as is.'' Cash Offers Only.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $39,000
