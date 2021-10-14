 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $64,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $64,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $64,900

Opportunity! Investors wanted CASH OFFERS ONLY! ''PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS'' 2 Bedroom Ranch! Formal Dining and Living room. Huge enclosed front porch. Full unfinished basement. Apparently good roof (do not know the age) updated electric box with breakers and New Concrete Driveway. Property in need of repair, needs furnace, water heater, and lots of cosmetic work! Great investment a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert