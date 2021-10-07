2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $69,900

Opportunity! Investors wanted CASH OFFERS ONLY! ''PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS'' 2 Bedroom Ranch! Formal Dining and Living room. Huge enclosed front porch. Full unfinished basement. Apparently good roof (do not know the age) updated electric box with breakers and New Concrete Driveway. Property in need of repair, needs furnace, water heater, and lots of cosmetic work! Great investment a must see!