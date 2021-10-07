 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $92,000

First floor condo on quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted with new carpeting. Convenient in-unit washer and dryer. Newer kitchen cabinets. Low association fees and low taxes. Storage locker in basement included. One car detached garage, one assigned outdoor space and guest parking. New roof on entire building. Great location near shopping, restaurants and public transportation.

