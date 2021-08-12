 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $95,000

Charming 2 bedroom ''Beach House'' is ready for a new owner. This is the perfect canvas to be the next great ''Air BNB'' or short term rental. Located just a few feet from the stunning North Beach 3rd Coast that offers all of the fun in the sun amenities you can ask for. Tie the boat off and walk home for a nap. Some of the homes updates include; a complete tear off roof about 7 years ago, newer furnace, newer water heater, newer appliances, several new windows that are still under warranty. Off street parking for two vehicles. This property will not qualify for FHA or VA financing. Conventional financing or cash will be no problem.

