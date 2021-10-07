 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

Cute curb appeal! Cozy stairless ranch with recent redecorating and remodeling. Maintenance free exterior with fenced rear yard, patio, driveway and detached garage. Freshly painted interior, wood like floors, blinds, white trim and white 6 panel doors. Living room has a bay window. 2 bedrooms. Full bath w/shower stall and pedestal sink. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counters, stainless appliances.

