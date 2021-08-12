 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

Ranch-style 2 bedroom no step house in a charming neighborhood with a large front yard. This house features: gorgeous wood grain floors, freshly painted walls, newly remodeled shower and tub with glass block window, new blinds, ample closet space, kitchen with old fashioned sink, large dining area, large fenced-in front yard, and long driveway, Utility room with washer and dryer is on the first floor. Enjoy your large fenced yard,

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert