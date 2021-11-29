 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $165,000

Move right in to this recently updated home! All the work has been done. Private Park like setting, views of the Fox River, wood burning fireplace in Living Room and an awesome loft can be used for office or sleeping area.Updates in 2017 include: new flooring, updated kitchen, bathroom, windows and doors, furnace and A/C and 2020 new holding tank installed.Perfect for year-round or vacation retreat. Motivated seller!

