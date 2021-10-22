Welcome to your lake home. Spectacular lake views on desirable Silver Lake. Feast your eyes on amazing sunrises over the lake year round. Enjoy first floor living with a complete guest room and bath on the second floor. Home and frontage have been redone to perfection so nothing left to do but come and enjoy. Open kitchen, gas fireplace and a main floor master are just a few of the benefits of this home. Amazing level frontage on the lake perfect for backyard fun. Furnishings are negotiable.
2 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
- Updated
Kenosha Police were called to investigate a carjacking that took place in the 5000 block of Green Bay Road Saturday night.
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts
A brief car chase near the Carthage College tennis courts was brought to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, result…
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.