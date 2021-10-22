 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $635,000

Welcome to your lake home. Spectacular lake views on desirable Silver Lake. Feast your eyes on amazing sunrises over the lake year round. Enjoy first floor living with a complete guest room and bath on the second floor. Home and frontage have been redone to perfection so nothing left to do but come and enjoy. Open kitchen, gas fireplace and a main floor master are just a few of the benefits of this home. Amazing level frontage on the lake perfect for backyard fun. Furnishings are negotiable.

