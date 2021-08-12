 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $89,900

From the moment you step inside, you'll love this open-concept and well-cared for 2 bedroom condo. Large living area and formal dining. Upper main bath with ceramic surround. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Enjoy morning coffee on your patio with lake view. Extra entertaining space in the lower rec room. Large laundry and storage area. 2 parking spaces included. Don't miss this affordable opportunity!

