New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Foxglove Model is located in the Loumos Heights Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $345,900
