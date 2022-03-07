MUST SEE AWESOME LAKE HOUSE.... Would you like looking out the great room front bay window watching the amazing sunset over the water ever night on a glacial spring fed lake that is the deepest lake in Lake county at 70 ft.,and has a private gated launch for your private use. This house is a contractors personal house that has every room totally customized from venetian marble dining room ceilings to a cathedral ceiling great room with 7200 pound hand huened large timber beams post and beam construction to a trayed ceiling in the master bedroom and trayed ceiling in the kitchen. All kitchen cabinetry was custom made from wood off my property. With a solid surface counter top with no seems and coved back splash outside of the kitchen is a large raised patio with weather edged stone around patio and planting area with huge weather edge stoned for the steps. Down bye the lake you will have three private beaches in your front yard to enjoy the water front. The lake has premier fishing
2 Bedroom Home in Third Lake - $450,000
