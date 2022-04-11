2 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $175,000

This condo is beautiful! Enter through the front private entrance or through the attached garage into the first floor foyer. The wide staircase leads you upstairs to the family room with built in buffet cabinets. Enjoy a HUGE eat in kitchen with open view of the family room. Heading down the hallway to the bedrooms you'll find a beautiful full bathroom. Master bedroom has his and her closets as well as attached master bathroom with tub and shower! Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and family room. Laundry in unit off kitchen, garage has two big storage rooms and family room has a private balcony! Come see this before its gone!!