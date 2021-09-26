2 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $175,000

Golf Course location beautiful views peaceful and private location this fabulous townhome has so much to offer with large living room area beautiful eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, sliders open to balcony deck; updated bathrooms; large soaker tub 2 generous sized bedrooms full vaulted ceilings in large loft and second bedroom new carpet on second floor new wood laminate floor on main level, water heater new, central air newer Ready for peace and serenity then see this beautiful town home today great location close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, interstate. Quick closing possible.