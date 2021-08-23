2 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $175,000

Gurnee Schools! Fantastic location on the golf course! Enjoy gorgeous views from your living room, bedroom and basement every day. Beautiful ponds, bridges and trees create a tranquil setting year round. This 3 level townhouse is open and bright with hardwood floors in the kitchen and bedrooms, newer windows, triple french door in kitchen leads to extra large balcony for relaxing. 2nd floor has vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms, loft and full bathroom. Slate tile in entry ways. Finished lower level has egress windows. Both loft and basement could be made into extra bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Solid six panel doors. All appliances stay. Furnace and A/C new in 2016, washer and dryer new in 2018. New fridge 2020, Oven and dishwasher are newer. Kitchen island is moveable and included...great for extra storage. Ceiling fans in kitchen, dining room, primary bedroom and loft. Home is located at the 13th women's tee. 2 brand new parks/playgrounds a short distance from the home. Property is located near the Des Plaines River Trail walking/bike path, Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge, Interstate 94, Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. Welcome home!