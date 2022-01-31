 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $176,500

Welcome Home! Great opportunity to own in Midlane Country Club area. Private entryway leads to open concept kitchen and living room. Kitchen has ceramic tile, 42 inch maple cabinets, pantry and built-in microwave. Master suite has his/her closets, jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Balcony overlooks golf course and pond, offering peaceful views. Brand new carpeting installed throughout. Close to 41, 94 and Gurnee attractions! Gurnee Schools! Home comes with access to clubhouse. Schedule a showing today!

