2 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $230,000

2 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $230,000

Simply beautiful is all you can say with this gorgeous well kept courtyard end unit this townhome offers 2 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, private balcony, dining room and loft. The lower level has a laundry/utility room, large closet space, and a full bathroom this is a must see. Call and show with confidence today.

