VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM FLAT ON 2ND FLOOR. SEPERATE DINING ROOM, KITCHEN PANTRY, GOOD SIZED ROOMS AND CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. CALL AGENT FOR SHOWING... MUST HAVE 650 OR BETTER CREDIT SCORE, NO EVICTIONS OR CRIMINAL BACKGROUND - NO EXCEPTIONS. $40 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT/BACKGROUND/EVICTION REPORT FOR EACH ADULT - NO EXCEPTIONS. RENTAL APPLICATION AND DISCLOSURES UNDER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES (electric, gas, water and sewer). OWNER IS A LICENSED REALTOR BUT NOT LISTING AGENTS
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $1,100
