Spacious 2 bedroom rental on 2nd floor. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Separate dining room. Nice-sized bedrooms with large closets. Contact agent to see! Must have 650 credit score or higher, no evictions or criminal background (no exceptions). Each adult applicant must complete non-refundable Rental Beast credit/background check application attached under additional information. $49 per application. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water, and sewer. Tenants CANNOT use fireplace. Landlord is licensed broker but not the listing broker.
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $1,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
An officer was parked near Graceland Cemetery when he watched a gray sedan leave the roadway, drive through a metal fence and down a 4-foot embankment before crashing into a tree, according to the criminal complaint.
The Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Units shut down a drug house in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on Thursday.
Samantha Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Tuesday’s Spring Election to become the next Kenosha County executive.
Three Kenosha County Board races were nearly too close to call, with unofficial vote totals of less than 10 votes likely to trigger free recou…
Voters in the Kenosha Unified School District returned a long-time incumbent and elected two newcomers to the School Board on Tuesday night.
Two Illinois children die after families contacted by child welfare; coroner says it's worst case of abuse he's seen
“I think there should be a hefty internal investigation by DCFS into this case,” Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. “And if there were failures, those should be remedied.”
Kenosha Police continued to investigate gunfire that reportedly struck a home near the intersection of 51st Street and 17th Avenue Monday night.
There will be some turnover in city aldermanic districts, which saw at least two incumbents lose re-election bids for the Kenosha City Council…
The most contested races in over a decade will be decided by Kenosha County voters in Tuesday’s Spring Election
The most contested races in over a decade will be decided in Tuesday’s Spring Election, which could result in a major shift in community and s…
A woman, Kady Beth Mehaffey, who killed another woman, 33-year-old Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, in a hit-and-run 19 months ago in Kenosha has been sentenced to five years shy of the maximum prison time in the case.