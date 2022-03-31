2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $1,850

Looking for two year lease! Enjoy living in one of the nicest, well maintained townhomes in Lake County. An amazing pond view with wooded treeline greets you every day. Home has been heavily upgraded. As they say a picture is worth a thousand words. Location cannot be beat. You are within 5 minutes to 294 or Route 41. Home is also located in the Gurnee school district 50. Looking for the best tenant with a long term lease preferred. All applicants must past criminal, eviction and credit back ground checks. No outside credit reports will be used. Employers and past landlords will be called to verify as well. Zillow has all the pictures.