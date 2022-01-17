 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $119,000

Great Ranch unit with large kitchen and breakfast bar. Dining and living room combo. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath on the first floor. The full finished basement is great for many uses including an office or theater room. The laundry room is located in the basement. No more trips to the laundromat. 1 assigned parking space in the front of the building and unassigned parking in the rear of the building. Location close to main roads for quick travel. Come see today. Unit can be rented.

