 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $139,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $139,000

Nicely updated home, bigger than it seems. Spacious living room, separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and full basement. Freshly painted, new floors, new bathroom, entire new kitchen. New furnace, new central air and more. Come and make this one your new home in 2022!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert