Fresh paint and new carpet.Vacant easy to show-Bayberry 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath. Hardwood flooring.White kitchen cabinetry with granite counters plus Stainless steel appliances. Updated baths, upper hall bath has custom tile work plus raised vanity.Great location close to tollway & Gurnee Woodland/Warren schools.2 car attached garage. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the time being, the City of Kenosha is the owner of a sports bar that has been a problem spot over the past three years.
An investigation into a traffic accident early Sunday morning led to the fourth drunken driving charge for a 52-year-old Kenosha man.
A 23-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man traveling at a high rate of speed south on Green Bay Road early Tuesday morning faces at least two traffic c…
A former Kenosha County Board supervisor and board chairman appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon after his arrest on …
A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly left his severely disabled son alone in a van for seven hours while he played cards wi…
A series of text messages allegedly threatening to kill a family member led to four criminal charges filed this week against a 29 year old Tre…
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives, along with the county fire task force, are investigating a fire that left one perso…
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Mahone Fund announces 2021 scholarship recipients; Kenosha area college presidents to be part of community gala Tuesday
The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund Board of Directors has announced its 2021 CEO Youth Scholarship recipients.