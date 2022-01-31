2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $159,000

Stop paying rent and invest in your own future! This lovely home has been updated and includes a finished basement! Step into the bright living room with a modern color palette and huge picture window bringing in plenty of natural light. The bright, white eat-in kitchen offers a tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space, and a stainless-steel range hood. The full bathroom has been completely updated with a modern vanity, custom tile showers, glass shower doors, and modern fixtures. Both bedrooms are nicely sized! There's even a finished basement for more space to enjoy plus some unfinished storage space. Outdoors, you'll find a fenced-in yard and storage shed. Schedule your private showing today and begin investing in your future!