2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $162,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $162,000

Take a look at this spacious townhome in Pleasant Hill. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Living room cozy fireplace with sliders out to the patio. Master bedroom has full bath. 2nd floor laundry room with washer & dryer. Gurnee schools, close to 94, shopping, and restaurants.

